RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: RVLP) Loss Of -77.31 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP)’s traded shares stood at 13.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.10, to imply a decrease of -6.00% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The RVLP share’s 52-week high remains $2.99, putting it -2890.0% down since that peak but still an impressive -10.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $11.08M, with an average of 3.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 489.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RVLP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) trade information

After registering a -6.00% downside in the last session, RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1770 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -6.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -36.01%, and -77.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.63%. Short interest in RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) saw shorts transact 32130.000000000004 shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.72, implying an increase of 96.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RVLP has been trading -5900.0% off suggested target high and -900.0% from its likely low.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) estimates and forecasts

RVLP Dividends

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP)’s Major holders

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc insiders hold 27.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.10% of the shares at 67.27% float percentage. In total, 49.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Athyrium Capital Management, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.6 million shares (or 14.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rovida Advisors Inc. with 3.0 million shares, or about 3.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.68 million.

We also have Meridian Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Meridian Contrarian Fund holds roughly 1.51 million shares. This is just over 1.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.22 million, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about 0.26 million.