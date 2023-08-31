RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX): Can A Stock Be Down -31.30% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares stood at 3.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.58. The RLX share’s 52-week high remains $3.06, putting it -93.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.90. The company has a valuation of $2.43B, with an average of 7.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RLX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6200 this Wednesday, 08/30/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.97%, and -5.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.30%. Short interest in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) saw shorts transact 38.13 million shares and set a 3.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.77, implying an increase of 92.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.32 and $29.09 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RLX has been trading -1741.14% off suggested target high and -869.62% from its likely low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -71.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $72.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $82.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $155.58 million and $48.86 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -53.60% before jumping 68.00% in the following quarter.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RLX Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

RLX Technology Inc. insiders hold 42.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.93% of the shares at 48.74% float percentage. In total, 27.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 60.07 million shares (or 3.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $106.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 50.68 million shares, or about 3.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $89.7 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 10.13 million shares. This is just over 0.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.56 million, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about 23.51 million.