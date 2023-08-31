Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) Stocks Fall -67.14% YTD; What Next For It?

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s traded shares stood at 2.94 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.34, to imply a decrease of -6.05% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The PIRS share’s 52-week high remains $1.97, putting it -479.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $44.14M, with an average of 7.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) trade information

After registering a -6.05% downside in the last session, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5223 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -6.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.16%, and 55.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.14%. Short interest in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) saw shorts transact 1.05 million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 15.40% this quarter before falling -9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.87 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.37 million and $5.85 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.10% before dropping -50.90% in the following quarter.

PIRS Dividends

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s Major holders

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 14.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.92% of the shares at 79.89% float percentage. In total, 67.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.61 million shares (or 20.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lynx1 Capital Management Lp with 9.78 million shares, or about 9.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.62 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.87 million shares. This is just over 0.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.35 million, or 0.36% of the shares, all valued at about 0.3 million.