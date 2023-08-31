Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares stood at 13.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.86, to imply a decrease of -2.56% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The NU share’s 52-week high remains $8.29, putting it -20.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.39. The company has a valuation of $32.35B, with an average of 30.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 25.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give NU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

After registering a -2.56% downside in the latest session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.14 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -2.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.97%, and -12.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.54%. Short interest in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) saw shorts transact 48.34 million shares and set a 2.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.42, implying an increase of 18.53% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NU has been trading -60.35% off suggested target high and 41.69% from its likely low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nu Holdings Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares are 46.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 325.00% against 18.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 500.00% this quarter before jumping 250.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 58.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.02 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.12 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.24 billion and $1.45 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 62.70% before jumping 46.00% in the following quarter.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Nu Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 9.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.35% of the shares at 75.22% float percentage. In total, 68.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 414.28 million shares (or 11.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.84 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Galileo (ptc) Ltd with 344.54 million shares, or about 9.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.36 billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 54.38 million shares. This is just over 1.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $372.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 51.73 million, or 1.44% of the shares, all valued at about 354.59 million.