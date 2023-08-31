Now Is The Time To Build A Position In 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

3M Company (NYSE:MMM)’s traded shares stood at 1.99 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $107.59, to imply an increase of 3.01% or $3.14 in intraday trading. The MMM share’s 52-week high remains $133.91, putting it -24.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $92.38. The company has a valuation of $59.12B, with an average of 3.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for 3M Company (MMM), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give MMM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 17 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.36.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) trade information

After registering a 3.01% upside in the latest session, 3M Company (MMM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 108.33 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 3.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.23%, and -1.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.28%. Short interest in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) saw shorts transact 10.93 million shares and set a 3.19 days time to cover.

3M Company (MMM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 3M Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 3M Company (MMM) shares are -2.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.39% against -4.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.30% this quarter before jumping 6.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $8.06 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.94 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.7 billion and $8.08 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.40% before dropping -1.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 0.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.91% annually.

MMM Dividends

3M Company has its next earnings report out between October 23 and October 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 3M Company has a forward dividend ratio of 6.00, with the share yield ticking at 5.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM)’s Major holders

3M Company insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.40% of the shares at 67.49% float percentage. In total, 67.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 48.72 million shares (or 8.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.88 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 39.81 million shares, or about 7.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.98 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 3M Company (MMM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 17.27 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.81 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.13 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 1.31 billion.