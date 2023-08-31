Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -70.31% YTD Loss?

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s traded shares stood at 12.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.55, to imply a decrease of -1.27% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The LUMN share’s 52-week high remains $10.31, putting it -565.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.40. The company has a valuation of $1.51B, with an average of 16.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give LUMN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

After registering a -1.27% downside in the last session, Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6500 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.97%, and -23.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.31%. Short interest in Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) saw shorts transact 150.02 million shares and set a 6.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.53, implying an increase of 38.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LUMN has been trading -158.06% off suggested target high and 3.23% from its likely low.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before falling -86.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $3.61 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.56 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.41 billion and $3.8 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -18.20% before dropping -6.30% in the following quarter.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lumen Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Lumen Technologies Inc. insiders hold 1.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.17% of the shares at 75.10% float percentage. In total, 74.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 142.32 million shares (or 14.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $321.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 115.0 million shares, or about 11.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $259.89 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 47.06 million shares. This is just over 4.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $106.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32.24 million, or 3.20% of the shares, all valued at about 85.43 million.