Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Has Dropped -5.12% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s traded shares stood at 3.23 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.06, to imply an increase of 25.20% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The LGVN share’s 52-week high remains $5.60, putting it -83.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.26. The company has a valuation of $62.63M, with an average of 37100.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 35.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Longeveron Inc. (LGVN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LGVN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) trade information

After registering a 25.20% upside in the latest session, Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.56 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 25.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.23%, and -12.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.12%. Short interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) saw shorts transact 0.53 million shares and set a 22.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.15, implying an increase of 78.37% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $14.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LGVN has been trading -367.32% off suggested target high and -357.52% from its likely low.

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Longeveron Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) shares are -15.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.56% against 11.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -30.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $200k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $140k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $265k and $121k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -24.50% before jumping 15.70% in the following quarter.

LGVN Dividends

Longeveron Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Longeveron Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.