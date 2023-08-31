Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Is Up 8.39% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.27, to imply an increase of 3.96% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The KTOS share’s 52-week high remains $17.31, putting it -6.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.90. The company has a valuation of $2.05B, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 910.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KTOS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) trade information

After registering a 3.96% upside in the latest session, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.32 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 3.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.39%, and 10.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.66%. Short interest in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) saw shorts transact 3.09 million shares and set a 2.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.91, implying an increase of 9.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KTOS has been trading -22.93% off suggested target high and 13.95% from its likely low.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) shares are 25.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.13% against 6.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.50% this quarter before jumping 62.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $251.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $261.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $227.09 million and $249.3 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.90% before jumping 4.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 19.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.00% annually.

KTOS Dividends

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s Major holders

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. insiders hold 1.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.68% of the shares at 88.17% float percentage. In total, 86.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.89 million shares (or 9.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $170.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.27 million shares, or about 8.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $161.62 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 5.34 million shares. This is just over 4.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.9 million, or 3.05% of the shares, all valued at about 52.59 million.