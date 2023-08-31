Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) Could Increase In Price By -28.92% Or More

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)’s traded shares stood at 7.2 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.27, to imply an increase of 0.87% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The KVUE share’s 52-week high remains $27.80, putting it -19.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.36. The company has a valuation of $82.66B, with an average of 114.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Kenvue Inc. (KVUE), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KVUE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

After registering a 0.87% upside in the latest session, Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.29 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 0.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.65%, and -2.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.49%. Short interest in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) saw shorts transact 93.93 million shares and set a 3.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.00, implying an increase of 16.89% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KVUE has been trading -28.92% off suggested target high and -11.73% from its likely low.

KVUE Dividends

Kenvue Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kenvue Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 3.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)’s Major holders

Kenvue Inc. insiders hold 89.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.82% of the shares at 46.44% float percentage. In total, 4.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.32 million shares (or 1.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $695.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 18.64 million shares, or about 0.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $492.51 million.

We also have MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund and Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund holds roughly 6.47 million shares. This is just over 0.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $162.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.23 million, or 0.33% of the shares, all valued at about 164.68 million.