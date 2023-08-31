It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) At $2.58.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s traded shares stood at 3.73 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.58, to imply a decrease of -3.37% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The BTBT share’s 52-week high remains $4.80, putting it -86.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $230.65M, with an average of 3.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

After registering a -3.37% downside in the last session, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.71 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -3.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.90%, and -41.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 330.00%. Short interest in Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw shorts transact 11.3 million shares and set a 2.84 days time to cover.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bit Digital Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) shares are 103.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.07% against 19.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.70% this quarter before jumping 68.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $11.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.13 million and $7.78 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.00% before jumping 99.70% in the following quarter.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bit Digital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Bit Digital Inc. insiders hold 0.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.52% of the shares at 18.64% float percentage. In total, 18.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.36 million shares (or 6.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 3.64 million shares, or about 4.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $14.78 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 2.16 million shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.68 million, or 2.03% of the shares, all valued at about 6.81 million.