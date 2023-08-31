Is TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Poised For Further Gains At A 61.94% Distance From The Low?

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.34, to imply an increase of 0.75% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TMC share’s 52-week high remains $3.20, putting it -138.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.51. The company has a valuation of $376.15M, with an average of 1.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

After registering a 0.75% upside in the last session, TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4300 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 0.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.35%, and -14.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 74.03%. Short interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) saw shorts transact 8.05 million shares and set a 1.77 days time to cover.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 16.70% this quarter before jumping 35.30% for the next one.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TMC the metals company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

TMC the metals company Inc. insiders hold 36.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.79% of the shares at 10.77% float percentage. In total, 6.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Manhattan Company. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.07 million shares (or 2.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baird Financial Group, Inc. with 1.91 million shares, or about 0.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.11 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99955.0