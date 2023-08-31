Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 6.45% Gain

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s traded shares stood at 8.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.64, to imply a decrease of -0.75% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The HUT share’s 52-week high remains $4.55, putting it -72.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $786.43M, with an average of 8.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

After registering a -0.75% downside in the last session, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.74 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -0.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.45%, and -22.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 210.59%. Short interest in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) saw shorts transact 11.16 million shares and set a 1.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.70, implying an increase of 2.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.60 and $2.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HUT has been trading -4.17% off suggested target high and 1.52% from its likely low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Hut 8 Mining Corp. insiders hold 0.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.61% of the shares at 10.69% float percentage. In total, 10.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.86 million shares (or 3.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 3.47 million shares, or about 1.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $11.46 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 6.88 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.42 million, or 2.90% of the shares, all valued at about 11.49 million.