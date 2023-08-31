Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Wednesday – The Stock Is Down -2.76% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.14, to imply a decrease of -0.60% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The GGAL share’s 52-week high remains $18.64, putting it -2.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.51. The company has a valuation of $4.45B, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 914.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL), translating to a mean rating of 3.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GGAL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.18.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

After registering a -0.60% downside in the last session, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.64 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -0.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.70%, and 11.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 100.46%. Short interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw shorts transact 2.01 million shares and set a 2.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.05, implying a decrease of -100.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.57 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GGAL has been trading 22.82% off suggested target high and 63.78% from its likely low.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 560.60% this quarter before jumping 2,310.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -62.00% compared to the previous financial year.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.09, with the share yield ticking at 0.50% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.05% of the shares at 12.05% float percentage. In total, 12.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by INCA Investments, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.65 million shares (or 2.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 1.0 million shares, or about 0.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $17.21 million.

We also have Driehaus Emerging Markets Growth Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Driehaus Emerging Markets Growth Fund holds roughly 0.41 million shares. This is just over 0.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.36 million, or 0.30% of the shares, all valued at about 6.13 million.