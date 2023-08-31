Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) On Wednesday – Up 18.07% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s traded shares stood at 7.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.38, to imply an increase of 3.48% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The GERN share’s 52-week high remains $3.84, putting it -61.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.95. The company has a valuation of $1.16B, with an average of 7.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Geron Corporation (GERN), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GERN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Gen Digital Inc.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

After registering a 3.48% upside in the last session, Geron Corporation (GERN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.53 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 3.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.93%, and -25.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.65%. Short interest in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) saw shorts transact 28.3 million shares and set a 8.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.83, implying an increase of 50.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GERN has been trading -152.1% off suggested target high and -68.07% from its likely low.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -5.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Geron Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Geron Corporation insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.60% of the shares at 64.68% float percentage. In total, 64.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 35.98 million shares (or 6.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $115.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 31.54 million shares, or about 6.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $101.26 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Geron Corporation (GERN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 13.79 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.53 million, or 2.20% of the shares, all valued at about 37.37 million.