Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s traded shares stood at 15.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 15.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.36, to imply a decrease of -19.53% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The GNS share’s 52-week high remains $7.99, putting it -487.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $39.78M, with an average of 25.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

After registering a -19.53% downside in the last session, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4800 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -19.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.35%, and 111.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 311.75%. Short interest in Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) saw shorts transact 1.88 million shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.25, implying an increase of 78.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNS has been trading -377.94% off suggested target high and -341.18% from its likely low.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.78 million.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genius Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Genius Group Limited insiders hold 30.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.10% of the shares at 1.57% float percentage. In total, 1.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.37 million shares (or 1.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 0.1 million shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $73535.0.