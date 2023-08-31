For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Is Worth A Shot

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.13, to imply a decrease of -9.73% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The NEPT share’s 52-week high remains $2.49, putting it -1815.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $1.63M, with an average of 24.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NEPT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

After registering a -9.73% downside in the last session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2229 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -9.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -44.75%, and 7.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.06%. Short interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 0.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.94, implying an increase of 99.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.94 and $21.94 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEPT has been trading -16776.92% off suggested target high and -16776.92% from its likely low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 67.60% this quarter before jumping 19.00% for the next one.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. insiders hold 11.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.26% of the shares at 36.25% float percentage. In total, 32.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.62 million shares (or 6.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.54 million shares, or about 2.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $80060.0.

We also have Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF holds roughly 48034.0 shares. This is just over 0.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28484.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8966.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 1522.0.