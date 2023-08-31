FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) Have Declined -93.95% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s traded shares stood at 16.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.97, to imply a decrease of -24.23% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The FGEN share’s 52-week high remains $25.69, putting it -2548.45% down since that peak but still an impressive -22.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.19. The company has a valuation of $96.83M, with an average of 3.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for FibroGen Inc. (FGEN), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FGEN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.62.

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

After registering a -24.23% downside in the last session, FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3200 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -24.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.41%, and -51.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -93.95%. Short interest in FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw shorts transact 11.46 million shares and set a 3.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.17, implying an increase of 81.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FGEN has been trading -1034.02% off suggested target high and -106.19% from its likely low.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FibroGen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) shares are -95.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.29% against 10.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.70% this quarter before jumping 45.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $36.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.73 million and $34.37 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 134.70% before jumping 14.60% in the following quarter.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FibroGen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Major holders

FibroGen Inc. insiders hold 5.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.22% of the shares at 88.42% float percentage. In total, 83.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.68 million shares (or 13.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 9.74 million shares, or about 9.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $26.3 million.

We also have Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund holds roughly 5.19 million shares. This is just over 5.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.77 million, or 3.84% of the shares, all valued at about 10.19 million.