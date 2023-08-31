Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) Surging 56.93% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s traded shares stood at 3.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.92, to imply a decrease of -1.56% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The ENVX share’s 52-week high remains $26.30, putting it -88.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.50. The company has a valuation of $2.10B, with an average of 5.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Enovix Corporation (ENVX), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ENVX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

After registering a -1.56% downside in the last session, Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.63 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -1.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.22%, and -34.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.90%. Short interest in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) saw shorts transact 36.8 million shares and set a 4.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.42, implying an increase of 55.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENVX has been trading -618.39% off suggested target high and -43.68% from its likely low.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enovix Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares are 56.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -47.46% against -7.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -53.30% this quarter before falling -21.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -87.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $110k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $560k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $410k and $1.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -73.20% before dropping -48.80% in the following quarter.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enovix Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Enovix Corporation insiders hold 19.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.18% of the shares at 63.42% float percentage. In total, 51.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.34 million shares (or 7.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $204.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.64 million shares, or about 5.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $155.79 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.71 million shares. This is just over 2.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.12 million, or 1.95% of the shares, all valued at about 56.35 million.