DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Gain Of 64.72% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 166.01% – What Should You Do Now?

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s traded shares stood at 3.07 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.30, to imply an increase of 2.12% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The DKNG share’s 52-week high remains $34.49, putting it -13.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.69. The company has a valuation of $13.61B, with an average of 8.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DKNG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.7.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

After registering a 2.12% upside in the latest session, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.39 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 2.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.19%, and 0.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 166.01%. Short interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw shorts transact 25.44 million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.67, implying an increase of 15.05% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $22.50 and $44.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DKNG has been trading -45.21% off suggested target high and 25.74% from its likely low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DraftKings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares are 63.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 49.05% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.00% this quarter before jumping 115.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $681.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.2 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $437.23 million and $855.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 55.90% before jumping 40.30% in the following quarter.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DraftKings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

DraftKings Inc. insiders hold 5.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.16% of the shares at 59.15% float percentage. In total, 56.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 36.93 million shares (or 7.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $981.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 18.06 million shares, or about 3.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $479.87 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 12.35 million shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $392.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.93 million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about 230.97 million.