DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Has Recovered 58.95% So Far, But Another -25.41% Loss Is Possible.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s traded shares stood at 3.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.00, to imply an increase of 5.01% or $1.05 in intraday trading. The DLO share’s 52-week high remains $27.59, putting it -25.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.03. The company has a valuation of $6.14B, with an average of 2.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for DLocal Limited (DLO), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give DLO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

After registering a 5.01% upside in the last session, DLocal Limited (DLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.13 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 5.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.40%, and 45.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.30%. Short interest in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) saw shorts transact 8.71 million shares and set a 5.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.50, implying a decrease of -18.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DLO has been trading -13.64% off suggested target high and 45.45% from its likely low.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DLocal Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DLocal Limited (DLO) shares are 43.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 56.76% against 12.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 166.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 53.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $165.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $179.54 million.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DLocal Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

DLocal Limited insiders hold 11.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.76% of the shares at 95.38% float percentage. In total, 84.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Atlantic, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 63.91 million shares (or 21.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $779.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 13.97 million shares, or about 4.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $170.46 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DLocal Limited (DLO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 5.71 million shares. This is just over 1.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.19 million, or 1.75% of the shares, all valued at about 63.3 million.