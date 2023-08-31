Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Up 92.86% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 948.73% – Here’s What To Do Now

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s traded shares stood at 12.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.71, to imply an increase of 4.87% or $2.31 in intraday trading. The CVNA share’s 52-week high remains $57.19, putting it -15.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 92.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.55. The company has a valuation of $8.63B, with an average of 9.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 27.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Carvana Co. (CVNA), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give CVNA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.83.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

After registering a 4.87% upside in the last session, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 51.07 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 4.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.41%, and 1.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 948.73%. Short interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) saw shorts transact 34.75 million shares and set a 1.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.88, implying a decrease of -15.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $63.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVNA has been trading -26.74% off suggested target high and 69.82% from its likely low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carvana Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares are 457.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.16% against 20.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.90% this quarter before falling -325.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -19.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $2.76 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.7 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.7 billion and $2.84 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -25.50% before dropping -4.80% in the following quarter.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carvana Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Carvana Co. insiders hold 10.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.96% of the shares at 105.84% float percentage. In total, 94.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.97 million shares (or 12.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $336.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Spruce House Investment Management LLC with 10.0 million shares, or about 9.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $259.2 million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port holds roughly 3.28 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.94 million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about 28.81 million.