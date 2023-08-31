Boom Or Bust: Where Is Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) Stock Headed Next?

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s traded shares stood at 2.05 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.43, to imply a decrease of -2.45% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The FEMY share’s 52-week high remains $2.00, putting it -365.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $5.83M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Femasys Inc. (FEMY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FEMY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) trade information

After registering a -2.45% downside in the latest session, Femasys Inc. (FEMY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4942 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -2.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.79%, and -22.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.71%. Short interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) saw shorts transact 37060.0 shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.38, implying an increase of 92.01% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FEMY has been trading -2225.58% off suggested target high and -248.84% from its likely low.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Femasys Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Femasys Inc. (FEMY) shares are -59.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.04% against 11.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.00% this quarter before jumping 4.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $360k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $380k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $347k and $234k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.70% before jumping 62.40% in the following quarter.

FEMY Dividends

Femasys Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Femasys Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s Major holders

Femasys Inc. insiders hold 14.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.95% of the shares at 9.34% float percentage. In total, 7.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CM Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 1.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC with 0.22 million shares, or about 1.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $98604.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Femasys Inc. (FEMY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $56661.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8823.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 3896.0.