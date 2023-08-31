Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Stock?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s traded shares stood at 5.96 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $70.05, to imply an increase of 2.88% or $1.96 in intraday trading. The MU share’s 52-week high remains $74.77, putting it -6.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.43. The company has a valuation of $76.69B, with an average of 10.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Micron Technology Inc. (MU), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 37 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MU a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

After registering a 2.88% upside in the latest session, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 70.54 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 2.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.99%, and 2.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.16%. Short interest in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw shorts transact 19.95 million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $77.31, implying an increase of 9.39% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $46.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MU has been trading -42.76% off suggested target high and 34.33% from its likely low.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -181.40% this quarter before falling -2,275.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -49.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $3.9 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2023, a total of 26 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.16 billion.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out on September 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Micron Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.46, with the share yield ticking at 0.66% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Micron Technology Inc. insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.70% of the shares at 84.94% float percentage. In total, 84.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 93.92 million shares (or 8.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.93 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 86.2 million shares, or about 7.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.44 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Micron Technology Inc. (MU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 33.78 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.04 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.06 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 1.64 billion.