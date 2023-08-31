Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) Stock?

AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL)’s traded shares stood at 84.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.28, to imply an increase of 83.03% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The AGIL share’s 52-week high remains $4.80, putting it -1614.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $16.91M, with an average of 18.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for AgileThought Inc. (AGIL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AGIL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Agilent Technologies, Inc.

AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) trade information

After registering a 83.03% upside in the last session, AgileThought Inc. (AGIL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3150 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 83.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.17%, and -65.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -93.25%. Short interest in AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 0.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 86.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGIL has been trading -614.29% off suggested target high and -614.29% from its likely low.

AgileThought Inc. (AGIL) estimates and forecasts

AGIL Dividends

AgileThought Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AgileThought Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL)’s Major holders

AgileThought Inc. insiders hold 20.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.09% of the shares at 63.04% float percentage. In total, 50.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Credit Suisse Ag/. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.6 million shares (or 18.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blair (William) & Company, L.L.C. with 1.61 million shares, or about 3.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.21 million.

We also have Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AgileThought Inc. (AGIL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 0.47 million shares. This is just over 0.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.31 million, or 0.60% of the shares, all valued at about 0.99 million.