Boom Or Bust: What Are Hempacco Co. Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HPCO) Future Prospects?

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO)’s traded shares stood at 1.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.39, to imply an increase of 23.19% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The HPCO share’s 52-week high remains $41.80, putting it -10617.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $11.02M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 223.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) trade information

After registering a 23.19% upside in the last session, Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3898 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 23.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.11%, and -0.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.62%. Short interest in Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) saw shorts transact 8029.999999999999 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) estimates and forecasts

HPCO Dividends

Hempacco Co. Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hempacco Co. Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO)’s Major holders

Hempacco Co. Inc. insiders hold 67.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.65% of the shares at 1.98% float percentage. In total, 0.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Investments, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44934.0 shares (or 0.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17519.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 39200.0 shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $15284.0.