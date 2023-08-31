At Current Prices, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Worth A Patient Look?

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s traded shares stood at 22.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.88, to imply an increase of 2.55% or $0.57 in intraday trading. The RIVN share’s 52-week high remains $40.86, putting it -78.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.68. The company has a valuation of $21.23B, with an average of 23.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 51.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RIVN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.34.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

After registering a 2.55% upside in the last session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.92 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 2.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.60%, and -16.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.15%. Short interest in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw shorts transact 88.0 million shares and set a 1.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.48, implying an increase of 19.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $44.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIVN has been trading -92.31% off suggested target high and 34.44% from its likely low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 14.60% this quarter before jumping 26.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 160.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $1.31 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.23 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $551.57 million and $663 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 137.50% before jumping 86.20% in the following quarter.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rivian Automotive Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Rivian Automotive Inc. insiders hold 12.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.80% of the shares at 71.36% float percentage. In total, 62.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Amazon.com, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 158.36 million shares (or 16.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.64 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 73.29 million shares, or about 7.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.22 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. holds roughly 27.44 million shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $457.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.22 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 328.56 million.