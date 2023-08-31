Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Up 10.53% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -16.07% – Here’s What To Do Now

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply an increase of 6.90% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The AMPE share’s 52-week high remains $1.90, putting it -900.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $3.10M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 442.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMPE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) trade information

After registering a 6.90% upside in the latest session, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2000 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 6.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.57%, and -18.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.07%. Short interest in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) saw shorts transact 0.42 million shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.00, implying an increase of 99.37% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMPE has been trading -15689.47% off suggested target high and -15689.47% from its likely low.

AMPE Dividends

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE)’s Major holders

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 8.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.73% of the shares at 4.09% float percentage. In total, 3.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18800.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CVA Family Office, LLC with 73567.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $13293.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund holds roughly 78.0 shares. This is just over 0.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.0