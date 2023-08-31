Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Is Currently -27.51 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s traded shares stood at 1.36 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.06, to imply an increase of 4.12% or $1.11 in intraday trading. The ALLY share’s 52-week high remains $35.78, putting it -27.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.58. The company has a valuation of $8.64B, with an average of 2.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give ALLY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.81.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) trade information

After registering a 4.12% upside in the latest session, Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.95 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 4.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.05%, and -3.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.76%. Short interest in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) saw shorts transact 9.24 million shares and set a 2.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.61, implying an increase of 11.23% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALLY has been trading -60.37% off suggested target high and 25.16% from its likely low.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ally Financial Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) shares are -7.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -46.04% against -6.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -27.70% this quarter before falling -39.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $2.06 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.08 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.16 billion and $2.2 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.90% before dropping -5.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -38.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.27% annually.

ALLY Dividends

Ally Financial Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 17 and October 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ally Financial Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.20, with the share yield ticking at 4.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s Major holders

Ally Financial Inc. insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.87% of the shares at 91.50% float percentage. In total, 90.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.0 million shares (or 9.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $783.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 27.72 million shares, or about 9.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $748.68 million.

We also have Oakmark Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Oakmark Fund holds roughly 13.36 million shares. This is just over 4.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $360.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.34 million, or 2.77% of the shares, all valued at about 212.61 million.