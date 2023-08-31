Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) Dropped -99.37% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s traded shares stood at 1.22 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.59. The ALLR share’s 52-week high remains $2100.00, putting it -131975.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.54. The company has a valuation of $4.67M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 625.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALLR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$8.17.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8900 this Wednesday, 08/30/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.97%, and -36.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -99.61%. Short interest in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) saw shorts transact 29480.0 shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 80.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALLR has been trading -403.14% off suggested target high and -403.14% from its likely low.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Allarity Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) shares are -99.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 99.37% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 99.10% this quarter before jumping 99.60% for the next one.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allarity Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.01% of the shares at 0.01% float percentage. In total, 0.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS Group AG. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3617.0 shares (or 0.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23872.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 1429.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9431.0.