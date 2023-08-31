AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.10, to imply a decrease of -0.48% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The AGRI share’s 52-week high remains $2.09, putting it -1990.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $4.41M, with an average of 1.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AGRI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

After registering a -0.48% downside in the last session, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1183 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -0.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.00%, and -19.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.75%. Short interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) saw shorts transact 2.2 million shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 95.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGRI has been trading -1900.0% off suggested target high and -1900.0% from its likely low.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. insiders hold 27.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.11% of the shares at 9.83% float percentage. In total, 7.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ayrton Capital LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 70922.0 shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16078.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AMG National Trust Bank with 56000.0 shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12695.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 17646.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6881.0