After The Stock Fell -0.81% Over The Week, Is Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Still A Buy?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s traded shares stood at 1.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.78, to imply a decrease of -3.90% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The YMM share’s 52-week high remains $10.18, putting it -50.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.58. The company has a valuation of $7.44B, with an average of 5.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

After registering a -3.90% downside in the latest session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.17 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -3.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.81%, and -1.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.31%. Short interest in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw shorts transact 29.32 million shares and set a 6.61 days time to cover.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) shares are -14.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.16% against 18.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.30% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $298.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $320.23 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $254.24 million and $278.73 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.60% before jumping 14.90% in the following quarter.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out on August 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.55% of the shares at 51.58% float percentage. In total, 51.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Farallon Capital Management Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 45.86 million shares (or 4.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $285.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is All-Stars Investment Ltd. with 35.46 million shares, or about 3.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $220.55 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 29.06 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $180.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.23 million, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about 71.04 million.