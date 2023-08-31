A Look At Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s traded shares stood at 1.58 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.59, to imply a decrease of -0.04% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ABCM share’s 52-week high remains $25.32, putting it -12.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.48. The company has a valuation of $3.36B, with an average of 13.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Abcam plc (ABCM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ABCM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) trade information

After registering a -0.04% downside in the latest session, Abcam plc (ABCM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.52 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.45%, and -1.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.18%. Short interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw shorts transact 1.89 million shares and set a 1.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.20, implying a decrease of -17.66% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18.72 and $19.92 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABCM has been trading 11.82% off suggested target high and 17.13% from its likely low.

Abcam plc (ABCM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Abcam plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Abcam plc (ABCM) shares are 50.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.00% against 10.80%.

ABCM Dividends

Abcam plc has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Abcam plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.