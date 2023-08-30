ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 3.21 million ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.07. With the company’s per share price at $25.00 changed hands at $0.61 or 2.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.47B. ZTO’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.2% off its 52-week high of $30.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.06, which suggests the last value was 35.76% up since then. When we look at ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

Analysts gave the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ZTO as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.39.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Instantly ZTO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.10 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 2.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.75%, with the 5-day performance at 5.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is -10.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $258.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZTO’s forecast low is $219.38 with $305.21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1120.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -777.52% for it to hit the projected low.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.26% over the past 6 months, a 21.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. will rise 21.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.39 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.44 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.26 billion and $1.3 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.50%. The 2023 estimates are for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. earnings to increase by 43.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.00% per year.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.74% of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares while 44.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.74%. There are 44.41% institutions holding the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.86% of the shares, roughly 41.79 million ZTO shares worth $1.05 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.16% or 19.26 million shares worth $482.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 36.8 million shares estimated at $1.02 billion under it, the former controlled 6.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 5.02 million shares worth around $126.0 million.