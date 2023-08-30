Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $53.82 changing hands around $0.19 or 0.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.61B. YUMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.22% off its 52-week high of $64.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.58, which suggests the last value was 28.32% up since then. When we look at Yum China Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

Instantly YUMC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 54.37 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.52%, with the 5-day performance at 1.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is -6.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.49 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Yum China Holdings Inc. will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 175.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.09 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Yum China Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.69 billion and $2.09 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Yum China Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -54.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.04% per year.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 0.97% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 0.97% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Yum China Holdings Inc. shares while 82.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.76%. There are 82.60% institutions holding the Yum China Holdings Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.24% of the shares, roughly 34.29 million YUMC shares worth $1.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.89% or 24.5 million shares worth $1.38 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 28.08 million shares estimated at $1.72 billion under it, the former controlled 6.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 5.82 million shares worth around $356.15 million.