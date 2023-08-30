Why Should You Invest In Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT)?

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.97 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.02B. WIT’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.84% off its 52-week high of $5.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.32, which suggests the last value was 13.08% up since then. When we look at Wipro Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) trade information

Instantly WIT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.02 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.64%, with the 5-day performance at -2.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) is 0.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.99 days.

Wipro Limited (WIT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wipro Limited will rise 16.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.76 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Wipro Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.86 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Wipro Limited earnings to decrease by -7.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.00% per year.

WIT Dividends

Wipro Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 1.55% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.55% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Wipro Limited shares while 2.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.53%. There are 2.53% institutions holding the Wipro Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.56% of the shares, roughly 29.11 million WIT shares worth $137.38 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 12.3 million shares worth $58.06 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 5.62 million shares estimated at $26.43 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 3.41 million shares worth around $16.01 million.