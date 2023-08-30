When Will The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 4.71 million The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $18.21 changed hands at $0.29 or 1.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.96B. AES’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.14% off its 52-week high of $29.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.65, which suggests the last value was 3.08% up since then. When we look at The AES Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.96 million.

Analysts gave the The AES Corporation (AES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AES as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) trade information

Instantly AES was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.46 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 1.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.68%, with the 5-day performance at 1.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) is -15.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AES’s forecast low is $23.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -26.3% for it to hit the projected low.

The AES Corporation (AES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The AES Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.22% over the past 6 months, a 1.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.90%. The 2023 estimates are for The AES Corporation earnings to decrease by -31.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.10% per year.

AES Dividends

The AES Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 06. The 3.65% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.66. It is important to note, however, that the 3.65% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s Major holders