What Is The Performance Outlook For Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 2.69 million Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $30.80 changed hands at $0.27 or 0.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.41B. BOX’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.57% off its 52-week high of $34.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.00, which suggests the last value was 22.08% up since then. When we look at Box Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Analysts gave the Box Inc. (BOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BOX as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Box Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) trade information

Instantly BOX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.94 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 0.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.06%, with the 5-day performance at 2.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is -1.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BOX’s forecast low is $21.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Box Inc. (BOX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Box Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.65% over the past 6 months, a 22.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Box Inc. will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $261.12 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Box Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $265.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $246.01 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Box Inc. earnings to increase by 116.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.07% per year.

BOX Dividends

Box Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 28 and December 04.

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s Major holders