What Is The Performance Outlook For Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 4.26 million Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $62.61 changed hands at -$13.17 or -17.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.45B. AMBA’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.5% off its 52-week high of $99.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $49.02, which suggests the last value was 21.71% up since then. When we look at Ambarella Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 564.89K.

Analysts gave the Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended AMBA as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Ambarella Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) trade information

Instantly AMBA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 76.36 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -17.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.86%, with the 5-day performance at -12.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) is -25.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMBA’s forecast low is $58.00 with $120.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -91.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ambarella Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.99% over the past 6 months, a -150.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Ambarella Inc. earnings to decrease by -136.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.90% per year.

AMBA Dividends

Ambarella Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 29 and December 04.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.05% of Ambarella Inc. shares while 79.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.37%. There are 79.27% institutions holding the Ambarella Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.19% of the shares, roughly 3.88 million AMBA shares worth $324.88 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.75% or 3.34 million shares worth $279.08 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.27 million shares estimated at $106.14 million under it, the former controlled 3.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.97% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $87.7 million.