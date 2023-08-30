Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $13.85 changed hands at -$0.17 or -1.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.38B. VKTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -85.7% off its 52-week high of $25.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.53, which suggests the last value was 81.73% up since then. When we look at Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

Analysts gave the Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VKTX as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Instantly VKTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.75 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 subtracted -1.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.34%, with the 5-day performance at -3.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is -4.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VKTX’s forecast low is $28.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -188.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -102.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viking Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.79% over the past 6 months, a -1.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viking Therapeutics Inc. will fall -4.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Viking Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 24 and October 30.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.89% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares while 68.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.05%. There are 68.75% institutions holding the Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.97% of the shares, roughly 14.98 million VKTX shares worth $242.76 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.89% or 6.89 million shares worth $111.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 3.3 million shares estimated at $53.47 million under it, the former controlled 3.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.98% of the shares, roughly 2.98 million shares worth around $43.2 million.