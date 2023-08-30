Vera Bradley Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -18.27% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the latest trading session, 0.43 million Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.61 changing hands around $0.75 or 10.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $235.61M. VRA’s last price was a premium, traded about 7.75% off its 52-week high of $7.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.84, which suggests the last value was 62.68% up since then. When we look at Vera Bradley Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 288.95K.

Analysts gave the Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VRA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vera Bradley Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) trade information

Instantly VRA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.58 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 10.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.99%, with the 5-day performance at 11.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) is 10.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.47% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VRA’s forecast low is $8.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vera Bradley Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $130.95 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Vera Bradley Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $124.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $130.37 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -56.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Vera Bradley Inc. earnings to decrease by -466.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.30% per year.

VRA Dividends

Vera Bradley Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 30.

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.93% of Vera Bradley Inc. shares while 52.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.42%. There are 52.89% institutions holding the Vera Bradley Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.11% of the shares, roughly 1.89 million VRA shares worth $12.07 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.49% or 1.39 million shares worth $8.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Microcap Value F. With 0.88 million shares estimated at $5.26 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Microcap Value F held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $3.66 million.