The Most Interesting Shares Today: Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT)

In the last trading session, 2.26 million Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $21.89 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.54B. MAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.55% off its 52-week high of $24.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.36, which suggests the last value was 29.83% up since then. When we look at Mattel Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.30 million.

Analysts gave the Mattel Inc. (MAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MAT as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) trade information

Instantly MAT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.19 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 0.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.70%, with the 5-day performance at 2.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is 2.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MAT’s forecast low is $21.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mattel Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.68% over the past 6 months, a -4.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Mattel Inc. earnings to decrease by -56.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.50% per year.

MAT Dividends

Mattel Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.74% of Mattel Inc. shares while 99.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.94%. There are 99.20% institutions holding the Mattel Inc. stock share, with Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.77% of the shares, roughly 45.21 million MAT shares worth $883.45 million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.89% or 42.11 million shares worth $822.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 26.51 million shares estimated at $517.98 million under it, the former controlled 7.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 4.60% of the shares, roughly 16.29 million shares worth around $318.24 million.