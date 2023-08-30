Surf Air Mobility Inc. Stock Forecast 2023: Surf Air Mobility Inc. Is Weak With -135.06% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.37 million Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.54 changing hands around $0.12 or 8.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $106.14M. SRFM’s current price is a discount, trading about -224.68% off its 52-week high of $5.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at Surf Air Mobility Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Analysts gave the Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SRFM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Surf Air Mobility Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) trade information

Instantly SRFM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5600 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 8.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.08%, with the 5-day performance at 11.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) is -1.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.47% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SRFM’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -135.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -94.81% for it to hit the projected low.