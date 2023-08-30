Stock Performance And Forecast For NatWest Group plc

In the latest trading session, 0.55 million NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.06 changing hands around $0.07 or 1.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.88B. NWG’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.71% off its 52-week high of $7.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.70, which suggests the last value was 22.44% up since then. When we look at NatWest Group plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Analysts gave the NatWest Group plc (NWG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended NWG as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. NatWest Group plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) trade information

Instantly NWG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.15 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 1.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.19%, with the 5-day performance at 5.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) is -0.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NWG’s forecast low is $6.38 with $12.87 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -112.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.28% for it to hit the projected low.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.80%. The 2023 estimates are for NatWest Group plc earnings to increase by 47.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.31% per year.

NWG Dividends

NatWest Group plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 7.90% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 7.90% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of NatWest Group plc shares while 1.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.13%. There are 1.13% institutions holding the NatWest Group plc stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.12% of the shares, roughly 5.43 million NWG shares worth $33.22 million.

Natixis Advisors, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 5.32 million shares worth $32.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2023 were DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF. With 0.77 million shares estimated at $5.09 million under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $6.61 million.