Stock Performance And Forecast For Baidu Inc.

In the last trading session, 2.3 million Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $140.71 changed hands at $3.43 or 2.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.26B. BIDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.33% off its 52-week high of $160.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $73.58, which suggests the last value was 47.71% up since then. When we look at Baidu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Analysts gave the Baidu Inc. (BIDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 49 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BIDU as a Hold, 39 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Baidu Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Sidus Space, Inc.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Instantly BIDU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 141.42 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 2.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.02%, with the 5-day performance at 9.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is -9.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1332.84, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIDU’s forecast low is $1013.07 with $1651.73 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1073.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -619.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baidu Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.19% over the past 6 months, a 24.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Baidu Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.03% per year.

BIDU Dividends

Baidu Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 20 and November 24.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Baidu Inc. shares while 26.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.62%. There are 26.51% institutions holding the Baidu Inc. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.28% of the shares, roughly 9.29 million BIDU shares worth $1.27 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.16% or 3.28 million shares worth $449.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. With 5.41 million shares estimated at $817.16 million under it, the former controlled 1.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 2.35 million shares worth around $354.48 million.