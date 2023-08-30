Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 3.11 million Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $118.42 changed hands at $1.27 or 1.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.08B. SPLK’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.6% off its 52-week high of $117.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.00, which suggests the last value was 45.11% up since then. When we look at Splunk Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Analysts gave the Splunk Inc. (SPLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 7 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended SPLK as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Splunk Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.11.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) trade information

Instantly SPLK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 119.88 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 1.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.55%, with the 5-day performance at 20.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is 9.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $127.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPLK’s forecast low is $105.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Splunk Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.53% over the past 6 months, a 39.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Splunk Inc. will rise 33.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 32 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.03 billion. 32 analysts are of the opinion that Splunk Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $1.26 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Splunk Inc. earnings to increase by 79.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.10% per year.

SPLK Dividends

Splunk Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 28 and December 04.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.44% of Splunk Inc. shares while 88.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.29%. There are 88.90% institutions holding the Splunk Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.89% of the shares, roughly 16.38 million SPLK shares worth $1.74 billion.

H&f Corporate Investors X, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.73% or 12.8 million shares worth $1.36 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 5.06 million shares estimated at $485.56 million under it, the former controlled 3.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 3.93 million shares worth around $376.63 million.