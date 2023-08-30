Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the latest trading session, 0.36 million Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.68 changing hands around $0.03 or 1.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $485.59M. SVM’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.72% off its 52-week high of $4.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.99, which suggests the last value was 25.75% up since then. When we look at Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Analysts gave the Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SVM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) trade information

Instantly SVM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.70 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 1.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.46%, with the 5-day performance at 2.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) is -11.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SVM’s forecast low is $4.08 with $7.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -189.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -52.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Silvercorp Metals Inc. will rise 100.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $61.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $49.53 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Silvercorp Metals Inc. earnings to decrease by -33.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06. The 0.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.39% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares while 31.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.37%. There are 31.90% institutions holding the Silvercorp Metals Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.77% of the shares, roughly 8.44 million SVM shares worth $22.62 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.88% or 5.09 million shares worth $13.63 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. With 7.7 million shares estimated at $20.65 million under it, the former controlled 4.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 4.22 million shares worth around $11.31 million.