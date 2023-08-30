Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $207.49 changing hands around $0.53 or 0.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.55B. SGEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.92% off its 52-week high of $209.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $116.08, which suggests the last value was 44.06% up since then. When we look at Seagen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Analysts gave the Seagen Inc. (SGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended SGEN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Seagen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Seagen Inc.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) trade information

Instantly SGEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 209.39 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 0.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 61.46%, with the 5-day performance at 6.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) is 7.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $228.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SGEN’s forecast low is $228.00 with $229.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -10.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Seagen Inc. earnings to increase by 10.80%.

SGEN Dividends

Seagen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 30.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.92% of Seagen Inc. shares while 85.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.19%. There are 85.40% institutions holding the Seagen Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 23.74% of the shares, roughly 44.55 million SGEN shares worth $8.57 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.09% or 13.32 million shares worth $2.56 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.61 million shares estimated at $1.27 billion under it, the former controlled 3.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 4.34 million shares worth around $877.88 million.