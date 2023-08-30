Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Bullish Stock Forecast for 2023 with $9.73 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.32 million Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.53 changing hands around $0.05 or 1.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.64B. SAND’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.52% off its 52-week high of $6.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.51, which suggests the last value was 18.44% up since then. When we look at Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

Analysts gave the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SAND as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Instantly SAND is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.59 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.23%, with the 5-day performance at 3.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is 1.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SAND’s forecast low is $6.50 with $9.73 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -75.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.3 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.21%. The 2023 estimates are for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. earnings to decrease by -69.70%.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.20% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares while 57.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.68%. There are 57.98% institutions holding the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock share, with Orion Resource Partners (USA) LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.20% of the shares, roughly 47.97 million SAND shares worth $265.76 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.62% or 28.49 million shares worth $157.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 15.87 million shares estimated at $87.93 million under it, the former controlled 5.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.46% of the shares, roughly 10.24 million shares worth around $56.73 million.