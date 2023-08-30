Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) Shares Are Up 8.10% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.99 changing hands around $0.16 or 3.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $872.05M. RSKD’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.87% off its 52-week high of $6.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.43, which suggests the last value was 31.26% up since then. When we look at Riskified Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 580.53K.

Analysts gave the Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RSKD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) trade information

Instantly RSKD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.07 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 3.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.10%, with the 5-day performance at 5.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) is 1.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RSKD’s forecast low is $5.50 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.22% for it to hit the projected low.

RSKD Dividends

Riskified Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 12.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.54% of Riskified Ltd. shares while 58.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.73%. There are 58.29% institutions holding the Riskified Ltd. stock share, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.12% of the shares, roughly 8.2 million RSKD shares worth $39.83 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.39% or 6.2 million shares worth $30.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and Allspring Opportunity Fund. With 4.45 million shares estimated at $25.1 million under it, the former controlled 3.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Opportunity Fund held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $3.13 million.