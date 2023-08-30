Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s per share price at $1.22 changed hands at $0.04 or 3.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $210.95M. RIGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.21% off its 52-week high of $2.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 45.08% up since then. When we look at Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Analysts gave the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended RIGL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Instantly RIGL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Tuesday, 08/29/23 added 3.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.67%, with the 5-day performance at 5.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) is -11.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RIGL’s forecast low is $1.30 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1129.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.21% over the past 6 months, a 23.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -223.30%.

RIGL Dividends

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.44% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 65.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.87%. There are 65.92% institutions holding the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.81% of the shares, roughly 17.1 million RIGL shares worth $22.06 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.38% or 14.62 million shares worth $18.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5.16 million shares estimated at $6.81 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 3.87 million shares worth around $4.99 million.